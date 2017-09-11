Kid Rock Goes Off His Rocker In Speech (NSFW!)

In a profanity-laden speech, Kid Rock crammed in as many as alt-right talking points in five minutes as he could, interspersed with guitar riffs and drum banging. I'm still not sure if this was a campaign speech or a rock concert with political commentary:

What’s going on in the world today?

It seems the government wants to give everyone health insurance

But wants us all to pay.

And to be very frank, I really don’t have a problem with that.

See, cuz’ G-d has blessed me and made my pockets fat.

But a redistribution of wealth seems more like their plan

And I don’t believe that you should have to save, sacrifice, do things by the book, and then have to take care of some deadbeat milking-the-system, lazy-ass motherf#$&%’in man.

Now, the issue of struggling single parents is an issue close to my hard.

But read my lips: we should not reward all these women who can’t even take care of themselves but keep having kid after mother-%$#@% kid.

Of course we should help them out. I don’t want to sit here and sound like a jerk. Let’s help them out with child care, job training, and put their G-d@#%@ asses to work.

And you deadbeat dads, who refuse to be a man, who refuse to raise your sons up to be a man. You ghetto glorifiers and gangster wannabes. I say lock all you assholes up and lock away the f^$@@ keys! [guitar + drum blast]

And if you want to take a knee or sit during our star-spangled banner: call me a racist cuz’ I’m not PC and think you have to remind me that black lives matter.

Nazis, f@#%& bigots, and now again the KKK: I say screw all you bastards and stay the f%#@ away!

It’s no secret we’re divided and we all should take some blame. We should be ashamed that we all seem scared to call him by his name! [guitar + drum blast]

So please almighty Jesus if you’re looking down tonight. Please guide us with your wisdom and give us the strength to fight. To fight the tyrant evils that lurk here and abroad and remind us all we are still just one nation under G-d.

Now let’s get down to brass tacks before I hit you with this funk [3 funky guitar and drum blasts]. Like it or not, Hillary Clinton lost and your president is Donald Mother-F^@#$ Trump!

If Kid Rock for Senate has got folks in disarray, wait till they hear Kid Rock for President of the U.S.A.

Cuz’ wouldn’t it be a sight to see: President Kid Rock in Washington, D.C. [guitar + drum blast]

Standing in the Oval Office like a G. [guitar + drum blast]

Holding my d^@# ready to address the whole country. [guitar + drum blast]

I let the nation get me on eyes live on TV and simply tell them: you never met a mother-f%@#$ black knight [music begins