Kid Rock Goes On Drunken, Racist, Vulgar Rant Against Oprah

This may be redundant at this point, but Kid Rock went on a drunken, racist, misogynistic, vulgar rant.
At his own steakhouse/concert venue, the Trump-loving MAGA-spouting country "singer" stumbled on staged and slurred out some word vomit about how much he hates Oprah Winfrey, and how she can "suck his d*ck sideways." Then he complained about being called "racist." He threw Joy Behar in there, too, for good measure, I suppose.
Sounds about white.
TMZ obtained video from an audience member, who clearly disapproved of this nonsense, and also caught Kid Rock's security guards having to escort him off his own stage.
Yikes.
According to TMZ:
Check out the video, 'cause it's truly an ugly sight to behold. He lays into Oprah repeatedly and then goes on to attack Joy Behar and Kathy Lee Gifford. We don't know why he might've gone after Kathy, but he and Joy had beef last year -- he even called her a bitch on TV.
As far as O goes ... he's noted in past interviews that he just doesn't like her, period. No clear reason as to why, though. Adding insult to injury, KR consistently explains that just because he hates these folks -- especially Oprah -- that doesn't make him racist. Some members of the crowd disagreed.
Eventually, Kid -- who's a staunch Trump supporter, BTW -- appeared to be so hammered ... he had to be helped off stage by security.