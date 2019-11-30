Kid Rock Goes On Drunken, Racist, Vulgar Rant Against Oprah

This may be redundant at this point, but Kid Rock went on a drunken, racist, misogynistic, vulgar rant.

At his own steakhouse/concert venue, the Trump-loving MAGA-spouting country "singer" stumbled on staged and slurred out some word vomit about how much he hates Oprah Winfrey, and how she can "suck his d*ck sideways." Then he complained about being called "racist." He threw Joy Behar in there, too, for good measure, I suppose.

Sounds about white.

TMZ obtained video from an audience member, who clearly disapproved of this nonsense, and also caught Kid Rock's security guards having to escort him off his own stage.

Yikes.

According to TMZ: