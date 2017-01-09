Mike Pence Laughingly Says Trump Will Deal With DACA Issue With His 'Big Heart'

Commenting on the news that Trump plans to end President Obama's DACA program, VP Pence gave ABC News his usual mealy mouthed defense of Trump, saying, "he'll make it with, as he likes to say, big heart."

Back In January of 2016, Trump told ABC's David Muir that Dreamers would be safe under his presidency:

"They shouldn't be very worried. They are here illegally. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. We're going to take care of everybody," Trump said.

Responding to the new news about DACA, Digby wrote a great piece for Salon this morning: "Trump's war on kids"

ABC News' Jonathan Karl nabbed Pence as he's still in the process of making up for Trump's vulgar visit to the Lone Star state during Hurricane Harvey earlier in the week.

Karl brought up the new reports about Trump reneging on another campaign promise and asked, "What about the Dreamers? There are more than 120K dreamers here in the state of Texas who would lose their legal status as a result of that."

"Is this really the time to do that?," Karl asked.

Pence replied, "Well, President Trump has said all along that he's giving very careful consideration to that issue and that when he makes his decision, he'll make it with, as he likes to say, big heart."

"I know that he will, John."

But Pence had no stomach to address this issue and instead shifted back to the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has caused.

When Karl pressed for an answer asking Pence, what's his message that could have their legal status taken away.

Pence danced back to the storm and replied, "Our message to everybody affected by this storm -- we're here."

"We'll deal with these other issues as they come and the president will give careful consideration to them."

Pence went on about how the government and Americans will help to rebuild Texas, but refused to weigh in on those youngsters that may be kicked out of Texas.

↓ Story continues below ↓

How exactly are we helping to rebuild their lives, Mike?