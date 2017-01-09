Racist Snapchat Image Shames New Mexico High School

Hard to believe this sort of thing still goes on in 2017. Or that bringing national negative attention to your school and community can garner you only a 10-day suspension.

Source: The Root

Two Albuquerque, N.M., high school juniors were suspended after posting a disgusting, doctored image to Snapchat that the school’s principal is calling “repugnant and hateful.”

According to KOB, the photo that was uploaded showed one lone African-American student surrounded by her classmates wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods that had been digitally placed over their faces.

Some idiot posted the image to the Volcano Vista High School’s Snapchat group, and thankfully, some other students with good sense and a moral compass reported the image to school administrators.

“It was awful,” Mary Morrow-Webb, the mother of the student in the picture, told the news station. “It was frightening. I just really got sick to my stomach. I was afraid for my daughters and for the other children there that are at risk for these types of threats.”

Albuquerque Public Schools didn’t come up with excuses and immediately launched an investigation that resulted in the 10-day suspension of two students. One of those students was also kicked off the football team.