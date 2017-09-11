Roger Stone Fears General Kelly Is Drugging Trump

Is there a more pathetic paranoid person than Roger Stone? It is like Nixon's paranoia is rising from the grave and wrapping itself inside Stone's pea-brain.

Today's gem comes to us courtesy of Alex Jones, who is forever stoned on supplements and his own nakedness. Stone turned to Jones for solace and validation.

After Jones made the claim that Trump is slurring his words by 5 or 6 in the evening, Stone and Jones reassured one another that Donald Trump is a fine, healthy strapping specimen of a man who could not possibly slur his words without help from someone else.

Leaning in to Jones, Stone shared his gossip. "But I have now heard not from one, but two different sources, that he seemed disoriented and was slurring his speech in conversations."

Whoa, if true. I would tend to believe that is actually true and that Trump is sundowning. But rather than consider a cause that might be perfectly natural and also disturbing, Stone has a different explanation.

"To me this is a tip off that he may be being medicated," he continued. "Is General [John] Kelly above this? No."

Here's an idea. Maybe if an actual reputable doctor examined Trump and released a reputable report, some of the rumors might slow down. It's sort of like the idea of Trump releasing his taxes -- the more factual explanations there are, the less room for brainless speculation and paranoia like Stone and Jones demonstrate.

