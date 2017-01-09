Sandra Campos-Duffy: 'Flood Insurance' Encourages People To Build In Flood Areas

Arguing against the damage caused in Texas by climate change, Rachel Campos-Duffy told Fox News' "Outnumbered" that when the government subsidizes flood insurance, it does "unintentionally subsidize people to build in areas that they shouldn't."

Fox News can always find a scapegoat when it comes to climate change and the effects from it. Today it wasn't Hurricane Harvey, but flood insurance that caused people to live in at risk areas.

After viewing the damage done in Conroe, Texas via helicopter, host Sandra Smith turned to Geraldo Rivera to get his thoughts since he was the #OneLuckyGuy on the crotch couch today.

Geraldo explained what happened to his properties after massive flooding occurred and said the U.S. needs more regulations on how we build because of climate change.

He described the increase in epic floods around the country and said there has to be a new recognition of conditions.

Geraldo, "There has to be a re-thinking. The world is getting warmer, the world is getting wetter, we can't build willy-nilly in the low lands of Texas or wherever."

Gerardo said he didn't want to make this a debate about climate change, but Sandra cut in and said, "You went there already!"

"From a practical point of view, more people build in cheap land, low lands and those of the people who get wiped out. they don't get flood insurance because their properties are un-insurable or they can't afford the premiums of the flood insurance."

Rachel Campos-Duffy jumped in and plugged her husband Rep. Sean Duffy's legislation to gut flood insurance.

Campos said, "When we subsidize flood insurance, we sort of unintentionally also incentivize people to build in areas that maybe they shouldn't because if you're flood insurance actually reflects the real market risk of building there, you might reconsider where you're gonna build your homes."

As a solution to flooding problems. Fox News wants poor people to build in more expensive areas. Did they not notice the high-end suburbs got flooded, too?

So homes that have been already built decades ago don't count in this equation, only new homes?

Because of insurance, people are clamoring to build in danger zones so they can have their lives wiped out?

With the increase in climate change, massive flooding is happening far more frequently. It IS climate change. And raising the cost of flood insurance is not going to save anybody's home.