Don Jr's Russia Excuses: Third Time Is The Charm

By Juanita Jean
Junior Trump, Jr. now has a third explanation of why he went to the Russia meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators on Thursday that he set up a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer because he was intrigued that she might have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, saying it was important to learn about Mrs. Clinton’s “fitness” to be president.

He does realize he’s Donald Trump’s son, right?

And y’all, think about it – this is the explanation he went with after he had consulted with high price lawyers.

He told investigators that working for his father’s campaign consumed his life. “I had never worked on a campaign before and it was an exhausting, all-encompassing, life-changing experience. Every single day I fielded dozens, if not hundreds, of emails and phone calls.”

Yeah, Sonny, it’s called “having a real job.”

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


