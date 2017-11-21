Jason Chaffetz On Sexual Assault: Some Women 'Might Want To Take Advantage And Throw An Allegation'

Does Chaffetz have anything to worry about? I mean, that's what some people are saying. I kid, I kid.

During Fox News' Outnumbered Overdrive, the discussion of sexual assault was prevalent and after the news of Charlie Rose's firing, Melissa Francis admitted that so much of it started on Fox News and she said, "This is everywhere" and institutions that passed judgement on them was headed for it also.

I don't share her opinion outside of the Fox News sexual harassment scandals did get the ball rolling on this issue because she took an adversarial approach when her network was drenched in sexual assault.

Marie Harf said that the issue of sexual assault is not a partisan one and I think we can all agree on that. I also believe we look at it by a case-by-case basis.

Then Francis asked Jason a very odd question.

She asked, "Do you feel like this is a witch hunt? I mean, a lot of men out there are worried that even if they didn't do anything, that women are going to come after them. Is that a fear that you hear from other men? Do you feel that yourself?"

This to me was asked to defend the Roy Moore candidacy and Trump presidency since both men have enough women coming forward against them to fill the full roster of a MLB baseball team.

Chaffetz replied, "Well, I do think it is mostly a gender issue. I mean, it does happen against men as well. But I got to tell you, if you are not acting appropriately in the right setting, you should pay a consequence. I fear, though, that there will be some people that will want to take advantage and throw an allegation. And then how do you get your reputation back?"

There is always the possibility of this, but not for the overwhelming majority of women that have stepped forward.

Francis, "That's a great question."

He continued, "And so we've got to be very, very careful and make sure that it's well-documented and you can have people say, "Hey, it's not true."

Unfortunately, well documenting sexual assault, harassment or misconduct is not easy to do. There isn't a form outside of every building to fill out.

Chaffetz understands that it's a lot more complicated and disturbing an act to experience, but he's an jackass.