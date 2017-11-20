Stephen Moore: Doug Jones Supporting Abortion Means 'He's No Saint, Either'

Wow. Stephen Moore shows just how much of a political hack he is by comparing the support of "partial birth abortion" to Roy Moore molesting teenagers.

Conservatives love to say "partial birth abortion," don't they? (It's a second-trimester abortion.)

"Look, I think Judge Roy Moore is kind of a creep and these are very serious allegations against him," Moore said.

"I also think that it is appropriate for the people of Alabama to make this decision. This election is almost a jury of his peers, to indicate when the people of Alabama want this man to represent him. By the way, this Democrat is no saint, either. The Democratic candidate is for partial-birth abortion, in a state that's highly Christian and Catholic. So there's no moral high ground here between the two candidates," he said. (Watch the face of the guy sitting next to him when he says this.)

"Except one is an alleged child molester," John Berman said.

"And one of them is for partial-birth abortion, which a lot of people in Alabama consider tantamount to murder," Moore replied.

"Which most people would consider a political position," Berman said.

Nah, the real distinction is that abortion is legal, and child molesting isn't. And Doug Jones is a hero who put away the killers of four little girls.

What's the lesson, class? That conservatives will smear anything and anybody to win.