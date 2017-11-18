Roy Moore 'Closest Thing We Have To A Founding Father'

One of the Roy Moore cult made this charming comparison at the Women For Roy Moore rally yesterday in Birmingham. I suppose her 'father' comparison is an apt one - if your father molested young girls as Roy Moore did.

Source: The Hill



A supporter of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) praised him at a rally on Friday, calling the former state Supreme Court chief justice “a man beyond reproach” and comparing him to the Founding Fathers.

"He is the closest thing to a Founding Father that we have seen in our lifetimes," Jennifer Case said at a “Women for Roy Moore” rally outside the Alabama state Capitol.

Case was one of several speakers at the event, including Moore’s wife Kayla, who said Moore would not step down from the Alabama Senate race in the face of mounting sexual misconduct allegations.