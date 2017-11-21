Trump Wants Accused Child Molester For His Tax Plan Vote

To those liberals who say Al Franken should resign for alleged butt grabbing, let's take it down to the basics. We are fighting people who are willing to circle the wagons and support a child molester to get enough votes to pass their horrendous tax-theft bill.

Under those circumstances, it's a positive good to keep Al Franken in the Senate, where he will vote for many urgent things that will help ordinary Americans.

Speaking of, here's the accused rapist from the Oval Office, sticking up for the accused child molester and attacking Doug Jones, his opponent, during a news gaggle today:

TRUMP: "I can tell you one thing for sure. We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I've looked at his record. It's terrible on crime. It's terrible on the border. It's terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that's going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.

(Editor's note: Jones was the federal prosecutor who convicted members of the KKK who bombed a church and killed four little girls. He has also described himself as “a Second Amendment guy.”)

REPORTER: Is an accused child molester better than a Democrat? is --

Trump: "Well, he denies it. Look, he denies it. I mean, if you look at what is really going on, and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also. You are talking about -- he said 40 years ago, this did not happen. You know. I'll be letting you know next week, but I can tell you you don't need somebody who is soft on crime like Jones."

REPORTER: "What is your message to women, sir, during this pivotal moment in our country when we are talking about sexual misconduct? You have had your own allegations against you -- what do you say to women?"

TRUMP: "Let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it. That's all I can say. He denies it. By the way, he totally denies it. Go ahead."

REPORTER: "Mr. President, what is your message to women? This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history."

TRUMP: "Women are very special. I think it's a very special time because a lot of things are coming out. and i think that's good for our society. And I think it's very, very good for women. And I'm very happy a lot of these things are coming out."

REPORTER: "Do you believe the accusers?"

TRUMP: "I'm very happy it's being exposed. Look. I don't want to speak for Al Franken. I don't know -- I just heard about Conyers two minutes ago. As far as Franken is concerned, he's going to have to speak for himself. I'd rather have him speak for himself. What?"

(A brief detour into talking about Putin and Syria, then back to Moore.)

REPORTER: [ inaudible ].

TRUMP: "Well, he denies it. Roy Moore denies it."

REPORTER: "What about the women?"

TRUMP: "He is in total denial. I do have to say, 40 years is a long time. He has run eight races and this has never come up. So 40 years is a long time*. The women are Trump voters. Most of them are Trump voters. All you can do is you have to do what you have to do. He totally denies it."

REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you believe Congress should release the names of lawmakers who have settled on sexual harassment claims?"

TRUMP: "I do. I really do. I think they should. Thank you. Have a good Thanksgiving, everybody."

