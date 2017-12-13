No More Moore (About Last Night)

Alabama Slammed Him

First some quick numbers from the WaPo:

Jones won women by 16 points.

Jones won African Americans by 92 points.

Jones won independents or “something else” by 8 points.

Moore won white women by 29 points.

Moore won whites with no college degree by 55 points.

Moore won voters who approve of Trump by 80 points.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in 20 years, the last one being Howell T. Heflin (who was an old skool conservative Democrat, and would be a Republican today).

Note: Once again, women of color have rescued our asses. I hope someone at the DNC has spotted this.

Technically, Jones has not yet won the election: Roy Moore has yet to concede:

“You know, part of the thing — part of the problem with this campaign is we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light,” Moore told his supporters. “We’ve been put in a hole, if you will.” Moore said it reminded him of a passage in Psalms 40: I waited patiently for the Lord. He inclined to me, heard my cry, brought us out of a horrible pit out of clay and set me feet on the rock and established my goings and put a new song in our mouth. Praise to our God. Many shall see it and hear it and shall be moved by that, if you will. “That’s what we’ve got to do,” Moore finished, “is wait on God and let this process play out.”

So while Moore is waiting for Godot Jeebus, the Republicans may be encouraging him to keep stalling for as long as possible, so that they have a 52nd senator for as long as they can to pass their Billions for Billionaires bill.

We will know if that’s true if that noted cheapskate, amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell, offers to pay for a recount if the numbers get close enough to trigger one.

So all the Villagers are telling us winner and losers today, and I won’t bore you with more of those things except to note that this marks the third time (Gillespie, Strange, and Moore: worst law firm ever) that Preznint Stupid has proven to us that he has no political capital left, and even he seems to sense it: