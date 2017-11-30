Roy Moore: Women Shouldn't Run For Office Or Work Outside Home

So...women of Alabama. How do you feel about him now?

It appears Republican women in Alabama have had their anti-abortion shock collars adjusted so they can't vote against a Republican even if he's a pedophile.

But what about if he thinks you should be a stay-at-home mom only? And never run for office? Even if you're an anti-abortion activist? Really?

Think Progress connects the dots:

Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore co-authored a study course, published in 2011 and recently obtained by ThinkProgress, that instructs students that women should not be permitted to run for elected office. If women do run for office, the course argues, people have a moral obligation not to vote for them. The course is also critical of the women’s suffrage movement, which in 1920 secured some American women the right to vote.

Isn't that special? I mean GODDAMN, when there was no one else because penises were out everywhere literally and figuratively in the Alabama Republican party, they found a WOMAN to serve as Governor. A woman who believes the women accusers of Roy Moore but of course is still going to vote for him because Republican Party over country or decency.

The whole article is really worth reading, because it outlines the principles of "Biblical patriarchy," a literal interpretation of the Old Testament that not only keeps women at home and powerless in the wider world, but endorses older men choosing younger women as "wives" in a barter system with the girl's parents. Because of course it does. The group who put together this class is now defunct because its president was having an affair with an woman that allegedly started when she was 15 years old. Sound familiar?

This is what right-wing fundamentalist Baptists in Alabama stand for. It's appalling.

We can only hope that women in suburban Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery snap out of the general daze that haunts many voters and turn out for Doug Jones.

Or at least hope that women who would never vote for a Democrat feel going to work to support their families is more important than voting for a jerk who thinks they should stay home and be subservient.