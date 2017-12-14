C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Phoebe Bridgers

Los Angeles based Phoebe Bridgers has garnered accolades from artists such as Ryan Adams and Conor Oberst over the last couple of years.

In September of this year, the 23 year old singer-songwriter released her debut full length album Stranger in the Alps on the Dead Oceans label. As a whole it's lilting and intimate listen all the way through even on this mid-tempo song that serves as her first video from it.

What are you listening to tonight?


