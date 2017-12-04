C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Zeros

By Dale Merrill

I spent a good part of my day in meetings. Silly, pointless, back-patting meetings. I needed something loud to break the tedium and the pointlessness of those meetings when they were done for the day.

Shuffling through the small box of CD's I keep in the car, this blaster outta Chula Vista, California circa 1977 was staring back at me. And cranking it up is what I did.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

