Remember What They Wore For The Nuclear Arms Race, Christmas 2016?

The pace of time passing has changed dramatically since Trump was elected as our so-called president. These days we are hurled from one dangerous cliff to another.

So today we thought it was important to remember the Christmas past, Christmas week one year ago to be exact. Joe and Mika on "Morning Joe," not yet "out" as a couple, yet sitting meet-cute by the fire in pajamas to celebrate the holiday.

And to cover the so-called president-elect's ignorant insanity about "winning" a nuclear arms race with Vladimir Putin. Our archives take it from here:

-- Archive --

.....the duly electoral college elected President-elect of the United States is out of effing nowhere talking about a nuclear arms race on the Twitter.

And in a phone call with Mika (yeah) Trump said, oh wait, we don't know exactly what Trump said because it was an OFF CAMERA phone call with Mika. So we only have her reporting to go on. Got that?

Astonishing media running with @realDonaldTrump said "Let it be an arms race?" based solely on @morningmika's self-report (see my timeline). — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 23, 2016

And Joe Scarborough then compares Trump to Ronald Reagan, which would be great if he meant "borderline mentally defective to the point that world leaders smile and ignore him and the nation's bureaucracy manages to keep the country together until he leaves" but no.

(VIDEO) RONALD REAGAN IN 1981: the only morality they recognize is what will further their cause, meaning they reserve under themselves the right to commit any crime, to lie, to cheat, in order to attain that. That is immoral. and we operate on a different set of standards. I think when you do business with them, even at a detente, you keep that in mind. MIKA BREZINSKI: Wow. Ronald Reagan speaking at his first press conference in January of 1981. Taking on a tough tone on Moscow early in his administration. This morning, I spoke with president-elect Donald Trump about questions on the meaning of his tweet, on expanding nuclear arms. he said, quote, "Let it be an arms race because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

↓ Story continues below ↓ JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jon Meacham, there are echoes of 1981 in that statement, aren't there?

And Meacham sputters something about "history will tell about Donald Trump."

We should be so lucky.

-- end archive --

We are coming close to the end of our year-end fundraiser to pay for video servers that keep atrocities like Joe and Mika enabling Trump while in pajamas from falling down the memory hole forever.

It's not just Trump. Cable news is partly to blame for the pace we are all forced to live these days. They always push forward to keep ratings up and their own accountability for what they said yesterday non-existent.

.

It's up to Crooks and Liars (with your help) to make sure there is a searchable video archive, free and online 24/7/365, of Donald Trump and his cable news enablers. Because accountability matters.

.

Otherwise we might forget moments like:

"Donald's got his groove back" (Mika and Michael Steele),

"Donald Trump became President in that moment" (Van Jones)

and all the casual racism at Fox and Friends.

Never forget. And help us keep our video servers running with a donation of five bucks a month (cheaper than Netflix or Hulu).

Support Crooks and Liars: