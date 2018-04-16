C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Unknown Mortal Orchestra

By Dale Merrill

Mondays. They get a bad rap but it is understandable. If you're lucky enough to have an actual weekend rest, there's still no telling what you'll walk into when work time calls on Monday.

The title alone from this one on Unknown Mortal Orchestra's new album, Sex and Food, sums up a good part of my Monday. Luckily though, it's laid back and baked funk soothed my attitude so I did not get caught up in the frantic whirlwind that others were creating around me.

What are you listening to tonight?


Sex & Food
Sex & Food
Artist: Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Price: $10.01
(As of 04/16/18 06:06 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV