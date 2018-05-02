Rucker: Trump's Angry Tweets Due To DOJ's Refusal To Let Congress Interfere In Mueller Probe

Donald J. Trump, the so-called president, seemed particularly interested in announcing his intentions once again to obstruct justice.

A Rigged System - They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal “justice?” At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

And by "Congress" he means Republicans. I can't wait for the House to flip in November. Can you imagine the tweets then? Will he be so eager to release unredacted documents to "Congress" when committees are ALL headed by Democrats who want to see everything?

Philip Rucker told Andrea Mitchell that Rep. Mark Meadows wanted to help Trump by getting a memo from the Justice Department on What Exactly Mueller Was Investigating so he could run it right over to Fox News in the usual leaky circle jerk.

DOJ said uh, no. And Trump got mad.

And Twitter called him out for it, too:

Well, this should be good! I actually feel sorry for your attorneys. — David Dennison AKA John Barron (@Clydearoo) May 2, 2018

Yeah, you do that, bubba. That's how you'll get a civics lesson, 'experience' the Constitution, AND find out what "justice" is...ALL in 'one swell foop' ! Flex those tiny fingers. — Susan Mitchell (@suznj) May 2, 2018