Rucker: Trump's Angry Tweets Due To DOJ's Refusal To Let Congress Interfere In Mueller Probe
— UPDATED: 5/02/18 11:51am
Donald J. Trump, the so-called president, seemed particularly interested in announcing his intentions once again to obstruct justice.
And by "Congress" he means Republicans. I can't wait for the House to flip in November. Can you imagine the tweets then? Will he be so eager to release unredacted documents to "Congress" when committees are ALL headed by Democrats who want to see everything?
Philip Rucker told Andrea Mitchell that Rep. Mark Meadows wanted to help Trump by getting a memo from the Justice Department on What Exactly Mueller Was Investigating so he could run it right over to Fox News in the usual leaky circle jerk.
DOJ said uh, no. And Trump got mad.
And Twitter called him out for it, too:
