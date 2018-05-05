Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Plato Knows The Truth, But...
By
Frances Langum
5/05/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Devin Nunes Demands Docs From The Justice Department - But Never Reads Them
Politics
Michael Cohen's Phones Were Monitored Before FBI Raid (UPDATED)
CLTV
Judge Napolitano: Beyond Belief That Trump Didn't Know About Stormy Payment
Politics
Rucker: Trump's Angry Tweets Due To DOJ's Refusal To Let Congress Interfere In Mueller Probe
Politics
Trump's Lawyer-Go-Round - Ty Cobb Out
View more »
Latest
Michael Cohen tries to loop in Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to talk strategy with some mixed results.
Entertainment
SNL Cold Open: The Storm's A-Coming!
A Cartoon for Saturday's open thread...
Misc
Open Thread - Plato Knows The Truth, But...
An Agatha Christie classic made during wartime. Wicked fun!
Entertainment
C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: And Then There Were None (1945)
"The first thing I will tell you is, whatever CNN and the New York Times write or talk about, I don't read their information. I will tell you that," Nunes said.
Media Bites
Even Laura Ingraham Knows Devin Nunes Isn't Doing His Real Job
Nunes has been making a stink about the DOJ dragging their feet on filling his insane document requests, but reports show that once he gets the documents, he doesn't even read them
Politics
Devin Nunes Demands Docs From The Justice Department - But Never Reads Them
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
The Next Speaker Should Be A Real Progressive
Happy 420-- Meet Kyle Frenette
The Koch Brothers Are Coming For Veterans’ Healthcare
Next Stop For The Blue Wave-- North Carolina And Indiana
Bernie: 'I Detest That Type Of Politics And I Think Most Americans Do'
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
Michael Cohen tries to loop in Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to talk strategy.
CLTV
SNL Cold Open: A Storm's A-Coming!
Fox News host couldn't understand why Rep. Nunes wouldn't tell her if he actually read them and she replied, "I don't know why you're reluctant to say whether you read them or don't read them. I don't get that."
CLTV
Laura Ingraham Slams Devin Nunes For Not Reading DOJ Documents He Requested
“He’s a professional liar that will say anything to appease whatever crowd he’s at,” said Kasky.
CLTV
Cameron Kasky: Trump Is A Professional Liar
Mike Pence speaks at the NRA convention about the "sanctity of life."
CLTV
Mike Pence Says 'Sanctity Of Life' At NRA Convention
On CNN, Trump's former communications director claimed that politicians personal lives should no longer matter and used a bogus Barack Obama analogy to justify his new approach to one's character.
CLTV
Anthony Scaramucci's New False Equivalency To Defend Trump From Sex Scandals
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments