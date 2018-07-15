C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sonny Rollins
I started my morning off with this record from 1956. I am sure music club members know how important and awesome this record record was so I'll save that info for another time.
I've ended my evening (and weekend) by seeing a 50th anniversary theater screening of the Beatles Yellow Submarine film. All in all, it was a pretty interesting day in sound.
What music did you dig this weekend?
|Saxophone Colossus [Reissue]
|
Artist: Sonny Rollins
Price: $5.25
(As of 07/15/18 08:02 am details)
Comments