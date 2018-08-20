John Oliver: With Rudy As His Lawyer, Trump Can Only Wind Up In Prison

Rudy Giuliani might be the absolute worst advocate on a client's behalf in the history of lawyering. Every weekend he goes on the morning shows and says things that are both stupid and damaging to his client, in this case, Trump.

But they keep sending him out there, to battle the evil forces out to get Trump, like Robert Mueller and the Deep State. Or the hateful Fake News of the 'liberal' media [sic].

John Oliver thinks the only logical conclusion to all this anti-lawyering of Giuliani is for Trump to end up in prison. And while that would be nice, after the 2016 election, it's a dead certainty there will be no 'logical conclusion' resolving the Trump fiasco aka the Trump presidency. Far more likely is that Giuliani's ridiculous antics are actually helping Trump among his base, cementing their support. And the rest is undermining Robert Mueller and the entire Mueller probe, however ludicrous Giuliani sounds. That doesn't matter. Attack the truth, attack the media, attack objective reality itself. Just attack. That's Giuliani's only purpose.

Source: The Daily Beast

On Sunday, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press. It was an unmitigated disaster. According to Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, the “one-man legal improv troupe” sat down with host Chuck Todd and “came with a rationale for his boss’ refusal to sit down with [Robert] Mueller that is, even by Giuliani standards, very Giuliani.” The longtime Trump consigliere exclaimed, “Truth isn’t truth!... Don’t do this to me!” “Don’t do this to you?” asked a confused Oliver. “You just said ‘truth isn’t truth!’ That’s not acceptable from a president’s lawyer. It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time: Truth isn’t truth, man—and also, toes are just feet-fingers. I feel warm.”

Later, Giuliani would unwittingly admit that Trump had attempted to collude with the Russians to in an effort to undermine the Clinton campaign.

That left John Oliver with only one inescapable conclusion:

“What is Giuliani doing, and why does the White House keep letting him go on TV?” Oliver said. “Because at this rate, Trump is going to wind up behind bars with Giuliani visiting him and saying, ‘Don’t worry, Donald: Prison isn’t prison.’”

Twitter had similar thoughts.