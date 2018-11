You know how Trump claimed he only hires the best people. As we all know, that's not quite true.

This morning, the moldy circus peanut called his personal lawyer and fixer of over the last decade "a weak person" and "not very smart" due to taking a plea deal.

Are we watching "Individual 1" crumbling piece by piece? Yep! He knows the endgame is near.

And it is glorious.

What are you listening to tonight?