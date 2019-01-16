Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Outrageous Cherry

Final album from Detroit's avant bubblegum popsters.
By Dale Merrill

Mixing artsy folk rock, sunshiny hooks and many a totally blown out fuzz guitar moment, Outrageous Cherry's avant bubblegum pop filled a unique niche in the Detroit music for over two decades.

That came to a halt for the group when co-founding member guitarist Larry Ray passed away after a battle with lung cancer in 2017.

Their 2018 album, Meet You In The Shadows, was recorded before his death and will be the last one from the group. The record, like all their previous ones, is chocked full of sparkling pop and searing psych flashes.

What are you listening to tonight?


