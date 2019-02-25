C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Alarm

Happy 60th birthday to Mike Peters, best known as the leader of the 1980's band the Alarm.

In the summer of 1983, the song we're gonna hear tonight, "The Stand", was pretty much ubiquitous on the regional modern rock station as well as my teenage social gatherings at the time. Looking back at the charts, I was kinda surprised to see it never made a dent on any of the charts. The US follow-up single to the song though, "68 Guns", did get to number 39 on Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock though.

Also, it wasn't until a few years later that I learned that "The Stand" was inspired by the Stephen King book of the same name. I hadn't read much of King's stuff by then. Now that I think about it, I still haven't.

What are you listening to tonight?