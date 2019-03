Lee Marvin, Gene Hackman and Sissy Spacek (in her film debut) in a meat-packing industry noir crime thriller that you've never heard of.

This time, Marvin is the Big City gangster hired by the head of the meatpacking syndicate to bring Hackman -- a sleazy country boy who rips off the packing plant and runs a drug and prostitution ring on the side -- to heel.

Enjoy!

Open thread below...