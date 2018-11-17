Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Blood Freak (1972)

Is this movie so bad it's good? It's definitely a turkey for the last chiller theater before Thanksgiving.
By driftglass

Thanksgiving-themed thriller movies are rare indeed, so instead please attempt to enjoy this truly bizarre slice of cult movie cheese in which a nice, young Christian man smokes pot and turns into a homicidal mutant turkey.

Quote of the movie: "Look, we don't always understand the purpose of why things happen." Like, for example, why in the name of Chalchiuhtotolin, the Aztec Jade Turkey God, this thing was ever released.

I also admit I thoroughly enjoyed discovering that the production was so cheap that when the voice-over narrator nearly coughed up a lung, they just said "Aw, screw it" and left it in.

Enjoy!


Comments

