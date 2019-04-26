C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cure

This upcoming week marks the 35 anniversary of the release of the Cure's fifth studio album The Top. I don't recall if I bought it the first day it was available but I do remember the record store I bought it in (as it was the only one we had in town.)

I also recall that a lot of people didn't dig it for reason ranging from it was "too pop" (which is funny considering the next few records the band would release were much more "pop" and commercially successful) to it being "too weird" (which is funny because of the already mentioned "too pop" contingent.) I dunno, I've always liked it and feel that it is their most underrated albums.

What are you listening to tonight?