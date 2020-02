Often thought as the Cure's first album in North America, Boys Don't Cry was actually made up from songs from their debut album Three Imaginary Boys and other tracks the band recorded during '78 and '79.

The band's label, Fiction, put it together hoping it would increase the band's exposure outside of the U.K. Picked up by PVC in the USA at the time, the plan worked.

The album was released forty years ago today. What are you listening to tonight?