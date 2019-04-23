C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Judy And The Jerks

When thinking of punk rock, think of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

"What" you may be thinking. "How can that be?!?!"

It's true. Well, at least in the case of Judy and the Jerks it is.

On their brand new ep, Music For Donuts, the riffs often sound like their straight out of the garage circa 1966 but being played at a breakneck pace that indubitably snarls like early 80's American hardcore punk.

You might wanna do the twist or you might wanna pogo. The room on the dance floor for all.

What are you listening to tonight?