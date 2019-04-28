Kellyanne Conway Lies About Criminal Charges Resulting From Mueller Investigation

Even though State of the Union host Jake Tapper did a halfway decent job of countering the barrage of lies told by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, what purpose does it serve to give this woman any airtime at all, knowing ahead of time that this is what she's going to do? The woman is just as incapable as her boss of giving an honest answer about anything.

Tapper asked Conway about Don McGahn being subpoenaed to testify in the obstruction of justice investigation and whether Trump is going to try to exert Executive Privilege, and Conway immediately proceeded to attack the Mueller investigation with this whopper:

CONWAY: It's his right. Those subpoenas different individuals are trying to push aside that we have an entire Mueller investigation, lasted 22 months, cost $30 million, expansive, expensive definitive inclusive investigation. No crime was charged.

When Tapper pointed out that there were indeed 33 people charged with crimes, Conway changed her tune and said "There are lots of crimes charged, not against President Trump. That's the big fish here."

Tapper reminded her that there were plenty of "big fish" such as Trump's national security adviser, campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, former fixer and campaign adviser, etc., Conway refused to acknowledge that he was correct, and instead did her best to distance herself and Trump from the Russia scandal, and then proceeded to lie about what was in the report, claiming that Trump was cleared of obstruction of justice.

Tapper again pointed out that Conway was lying and ended the interview after thanking her for coming on.

Mission accomplished from Conway who was there for one thing -- to muddy the waters and confuse anyone in the audience who doesn't follow any of this closely. Shame on CNN for giving her the time to do just that.