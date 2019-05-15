Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Elizabeth Cotten

They won't know what route I'm going
By Dale Merrill

I will be absent from our nightly meeting of the music club next week as I will be exploring parts of North Carolina. To prepare for it, I've been listening to a lot of music made by people from the areas I will be visiting.

Tonight, It's Elizabeth Cotten. She was born in 1893 in an area that would later be incorporated as Carrboro, North Carolina. At the age of 11, while working as a domestic with her mother she saved up enough cash to by her first guitar. She got it from Sears and Roebuck for $3.75.

By the time she was a teenager, she had written her first songs. One of the was "Freight Train." The songs was inspired by the sound of the trains rolling in on the tracks near her home in North Carolina.

What are you listening to tonight?


