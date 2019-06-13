Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Nomads

Goin' out muh mind!!!
By Dale Merrill

There's been about a gazillion different bands who have used the name the Nomads throughout the years.

This particular glob of teenage angst and fuzz out snot hailed from Mount Airy, North Carolina. The town is probably best known for being the hometown of Andy Griffith. It's been said that the general vibe of the Andy Griffith Show was based on life and experiences of the town. Who knows, maybe these kids were the people who'd get Ernest T. Bass all riled up and wanting to throw bricks through windows.

Goin' out muh mind! Don't we all feel like that often these days?

What are you listening to tonight?


