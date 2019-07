And with a wall of warm fuzz toppling the mightiest, a long weekend is coming to an end.

The new album by Major Stars, their tenth, titled Roots of Confusion Seeds of Joy, is due out in mid August. Tonight's song is from the album. It's called "Out In The Light" and is a proper sound for lamenting about the all the joyful haze it the extra days off had.

What are you listening to tonight?