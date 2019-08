This is one popular "Thursday" YouTube, the other one is this:

Say what you want about Jess Glynne, she's had seven number-one singles, more than any other British female artist in history.

It's easy to see why slightly depressed young women gravitate to her music. She's them. And she gives them a mantra for liking themselves.

Maybe Rust Cohle on True Detective Season 1 needed a little of that.

What are you listening to this Thursday evening?