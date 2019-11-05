C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gong Gong Gong 工工工

Desert blues at it most spartan which has then been filtered through Chinese melodies. Rhythms that nod to Bo Diddley but with its bop gone all cerebral.

Beijing, China based duo Gong Gong Gong 工工工 make a groove that is natural to the human soul that is also mystifying to the brain.

If you dig the song we're hearing them from tonight, "Ride Your Horse", check out my latest podcast. It includes "Some Kind of Demon" another track from their newly released debut album titled

Phantom Rhythm 幽靈節奏 (幽霊リズム)

