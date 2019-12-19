Winter Donation Drive

No, Ms. Grisham, Trump Can't 'Counter Punch' A Dead Person

Stephanie Grisham's excuse for Trump's horrific comments about the late John Dingell are stupid and offensive.
By Frances Langum
Congratulations Republicans, you stood up for a corrupt embarrassing failure of a so-called president.

Perhaps you forgot that he was NOT going to stop being Donald J. Trump after the vote.

At last night's rally the impeached failure hinted that the late Congressman John Dingell might be in Hell. Because classy.

Normal, mentally healthy people rallied around Dingell's grieving widow:

BUT NOT STEPHANIE GRISHAM! She followed the tradition set by other Trump press secretaries in defending the indefensible and collecting her paycheck -- claiming that Donald Trump is a "counter puncher" who is "under attack."


