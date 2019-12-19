No, Ms. Grisham, Trump Can't 'Counter Punch' A Dead Person

Congratulations Republicans, you stood up for a corrupt embarrassing failure of a so-called president.

Perhaps you forgot that he was NOT going to stop being Donald J. Trump after the vote.

At last night's rally the impeached failure hinted that the late Congressman John Dingell might be in Hell. Because classy.

Here's the transcript of President Donald Trump's comments about how Rep. Debbie Dingell betrayed him by voting for impeachment even after he gave her late husband Rep. John Dingell, who may be down in hell, "the A+" post-death treatment, not "the C or the D." pic.twitter.com/vWIXLqqIz3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Normal, mentally healthy people rallied around Dingell's grieving widow:

Dear @RepDebDingell, Sacred Heart girls don’t let jerks get us down, instead it compels us to action.



A Dingell has represented MI for almost 90 yrs b/c you are respected & admired in a way Trump will never be.



Many of us send you a hug, & John sends you his love from heaven. https://t.co/DnkowSGgJi — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 19, 2019

Tonight, Donald Trump implied that deceased former Rep. John Dingell, a World War II veteran, was spending eternity in hell.



Why?



Because @RepDebDingell did her job, and stood up for the Constitution.



"Repugnant" and "Un-American" do not even begin to describe Trump's words. pic.twitter.com/zaV1jyoN3e — VoteVets (@votevets) December 19, 2019

Asked about President Trump insulting Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, @SpeakerPelosi says:



“The president clearly is insecure when it comes to statespersons -- whether it was John McCain… now John Dingell. What the President misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit." pic.twitter.com/J0u5bqhOKE — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) December 19, 2019

BUT NOT STEPHANIE GRISHAM! She followed the tradition set by other Trump press secretaries in defending the indefensible and collecting her paycheck -- claiming that Donald Trump is a "counter puncher" who is "under attack."