If told that this was a lost Mazzy Star track, a lot of people would have no reason not to believe that it isn't. It's not though.

Recorded and released in 1966, Little Peppy is Marlene Torre. She wrote and sang these songs. Her and the band the Bare Existence (who, even among fans obscure and unknown 1960s garage bands, are pretty much a mystery group) smolder on this boozy lo-fi soul weeper.

What are you listening to tonight?