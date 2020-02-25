Politics
Six-Year-Olds Being Trained To Save Opioid OD's In Appalachia

Where we are in the opioid crisis: in Appalachia, children as young as six are being sent home with Narcan and training on how to save an overdose case.
By Frances Langum
Image from: composite image by @bluegal

From the Axios Email comes a horrible reality:

In Appalachia, children are being taught to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that (usually) first responders use to reverse an opioid overdose, The N.Y. Times' Dan Levin reports:

In Carter County, where 56,000 people live in a cluster of small cities and rural towns on the North Carolina border, nearly 60 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2014.

...Desperate to save lives, county health officials have embraced a practical — if radical — strategy for stemming the tide of addiction: Teaching children as young as 6 how to reverse an overdose.

"It’s just like a little squirt gun," [drug prevention educator Jilian Reece told a] group of children, before passing around the small plastic device for them to hold and squeeze. At the end of the session, each child received a blue zippered bag containing two doses of Narcan to take home.

We have made horrible decisions in America and now horrible decisions are forced upon us ...and our children.

