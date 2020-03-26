Koch Servant Thomas Massie Threatens To Force Reps Back To DC For Stimulus Vote

In service of his masters, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Koch) is trying to force representatives to come back to Washington, DC in order to have a roll call vote on a measure that passed the Senate 96-0.

While the rest of us are hunkering down in our homes, venturing out only for groceries and finding creative ways to connect on Zoom and other virtual tools, Rep. Massie is demanding that Representatives fly back to Washington, D.C. in order to vote on the stimulus bill in person.

Why?

"If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it," Massie said in an interview with KRC Radio earlier this week.

"But this is $2 trillion," he continued. "Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it's almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I'm talking about spending. This won't go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it."

Apparently Mr. Massie has never had a loved one fall ill and had to deal with the fact that one "spends" what one has to do because it's a life-or-death situation. In this case, the ENTIRE NATION is at risk of falling ill and a good number are dying.

Here's what it looks like if governors lift the stay at home orders right now, via the New York Times statistical model:

"Using the settings you chose, the model suggests that 126.5 million people could contract coronavirus across the United States between January and late October, with 37.8 million at the peak on June 5. More than 1.3 million people would die under these conditions and 125 million people would recover."

I'm sure Massie subscribes to the theory that letting them die to decrease the surplus population is a good thing, since he only cares about controlling women and serving the oligarchs, but the rest of us have a little more compassion.

One of the things I like to do when I travel is walk through old graveyards. There's so much history, so many stories to be found there. But nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing the gravestones of entire families wiped out by the H1N1 (called Spanish flu) virus in 1918. Three generations of one family wiped out within days of each other, children's graves side by side. The ages and the dates tell a sad tale.

So when Koch Servant Massie stands up and blames Trump's abject failure on governors and wants to force everyone to come back and vote in person, what he is actually saying is simple: Die, colleagues, and die quickly, regardless of party affiliation.

Katie Porter and Seth Moulton are ill and awaiting test results. Ben McAdams is positive for the virus and had to be hospitalized, Mario Diaz-Balart is also positive. Those are just the ones who disclosed. Obviously they won't return to Washington, but if he forces those who are not currently ill to return, Massie is virtually guaranteeing that half of them could leave D.C. after voting and take the virus back home with them.

That's on him. Every bit of it. I don't and won't wish this virus on anyone at all, but Massie will own any illness his colleagues suffer if he forces a voice vote on something his Senate colleagues passed unanimously.

Get rid of this gun-toting twerp, Kentucky. He's bad for your health.