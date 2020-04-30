Sweden COVID Policies Leave Businesses Open -- But More Elderly People Died

Conservatives just love Sweden's no-lockdown pandemic approach -- but it has its downside, as this New Day segment shows.

"CNN has the story live from Stockholm. It sure looks crowded behind you. But what's happened there?" Alysin Camerota asked correspondent Phil Black.

"Alisyn, it is a strangely confronting experience and yet so familiar at a busy shopping strip like this. Fierce debate over the Swedish approach. There are those who believe it's balanced in the long-term, a model to be used around the world. Now they say it's unethical and reckless because the cost is just too high. To visit Sweden now is to enter a strange land where people can just hang out together. Seek shelter from the cold in cozy restaurants and go for a drink or a coffee," Black said.

"The state epidemiologist Anders Tegnellis is driving the policies here. He claims success in flattening the curve and keeping serious cases within hospital capacity. He says it's a good thing. His agency estimates 26% of Stockholm's population has been infected because in theory that means more immunity."

More than 2,400 Swedes have died, many of them elderly.

"It's a disturbing trend. Around half of those who have died here lived in care homes. The Swedish government admits they failed to protect the elderly. The open policies are broadly popular here but there is anger, too, especially among those who have lost so much to the virus," Black said.

UPDATE: In fact, Sweden recently had their deadliest week of this century, recording 2505 deaths between April 6-12.