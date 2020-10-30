Walmart Pulls Guns And Ammo From Sales Floors -- Just In Case Of Civil Unrest

Walmart is removing guns and ammo from the sales floor in anticipation of possible civil unrest. Not sure how much good this will do, because they'll still have the guns on the premises. I watched on TV Monday night as my local Walmart got looted and hundreds of big HDTVs walked on out the side door from the back of the warehouse. If people are going to break in, they'll find them. But I suppose it will deter at least a few people. Via Mediaite:

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the retail giant made the decision to avoid the potential theft of any weapons should riots break out and a store’s security becomes compromised. Customers can still purchase guns and ammunition upon request, but the store will not have the products on display on the sales floor. The company did not provide any time estimate on how long the firearms would be kept out of sight.

Walmart sells firearms and ammunition at roughly half of its 4,700 stores nationwide.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” spokesman from the retailer told the Journal.