Trump Twitter Rants Against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

As Diaper Don has done in every battleground state, he filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin seeking to declare hundreds of thousands of votes null and void. As he also done in every battleground state, Trump lost. The Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling against Trump came out last week Monday, less than an hour before the Wisconsin electors were to cast their votes. The deciding vote came from Justice Brian Hagedorn, the lone conservative to have sided against Trump.

Apparently, it took a week for the old man to process what had happened. This past Monday, Donny Boy Twitter raged against Hagedorn:

As with so many of his tweets, Twitter had to tag two of the three tweets with a warning.

And, as with so many of this tweets, the orange shitgibbon was lying his ass off.

Trump claimed he endorsed Hagedorn two years ago. But he didn't:

Trump did not endorse Hagedorn before the election but did congratulate him after his win — a victory hailed by conservatives and considered to be a surprise after some prominent donors had backed out of the race. In recent weeks, Hagedorn has written the majority opinion in decisions against the president as a swing vote in cases seeking to disqualify thousands of ballots. Hagedorn sided with liberal justices to form a majority.

Another interesting point, but unrelated to Trump's theatrics, is that Hagedorn, and presumably Justices Dallet and Karofsky, have received so many hostile emails, voicemails and letters from the MAGAts, that they all were given extra police protection.

As I said, it's unrelated to Trump's tweets, however, it's just another example of why Trump is easily the worst president in American History, including Ronny Ray-gun and Tricky Dicky Nixon. I look forward to the day when the consensus of the people is to minimize his term in history and either ignore it or condemn it, like the Germans have done with Hitler.