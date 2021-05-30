Concert Promoter Offers $18 Tickets For The Vaccinated, $1000 If Not

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions came up with the idea to promote COVID vaccination, and also abide by Ron DeSantis' rules that you can't "discriminate" against the unvaccinated in Florida.

Got to hand it to him, this is clever marketing strategy. He also thumbs his nose at DeSantis' ridiculous and counterproductive laws that bar "discrimination" against the unvaccinated. Unsurprisingly, Florida has the most positive tests of any state per day right now, and that's unlikely to change any time soon.

To get the discount, concertgoers must present their Covid vaccination card and photo ID. If they don't, the cost is $999.99.

Source: NBC News

A Florida concert promoter is getting creative with new ways to encourage his community to get vaccinated. At an upcoming punk-rock concert, he'll be charging $18 for tickets to people who are vaccinated and $1,000 to those who are not. Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions came up with the idea while brainstorming how to book the concert in a quick and efficient way, according to local station WFTS. With vaccines becoming widely available for people in the state and new CDC guidelines allowing the return of live events, Williams thought that offering a discounted ticket to vaccinated concertgoers was the first step to doing the show safely and creating an incentive for more folks to go out and get vaccinated, he told WFTS. “We’re just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community,” Williams told WFTS.

And if you're curious what Teenage Bottlerocket sound like, here's them live from several years ago.