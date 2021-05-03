Newsmax Host Flips Over Biden Giving His Wife A Dandelion

It's been hard for the QAnon loving propaganda networks to attack President Biden, either for his policies that the American public widely support, or for his matter-of-fact approach to the media, so they just turn nasty, bizarre, and unhinged complaints about dandelions.

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield went off on a crazy tangent about how awful President Joe Biden is for bending down and picking a flower to give to his wife, Jill. (h/t Molly Jong-Fast)

The Newsmax host was incredulous because somehow dandelions get you sick.

"I want you to take a look at this," Stinchfield asked.

"Joe Biden, today getting on Air force One and he stops and picks up I think a dandelion, but it's a dandelion that hasn't even blossomed into a flower yet."

Who knew Grant is a renowned horticulturist?

"It gives everybody asthma, so you blow it, it goes everywhere and then everybody starts sneezing," Stinchfield whined.

He continued, "He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill, what I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture. I said it was a planted dandelion there, who knows..."

A husband shows his wife an act of kindness and it's too much for these cretins.

Next: 'Did you see how Joe Biden breathes air?' You won't want to miss it, coming up next on Stinchfield.