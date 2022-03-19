All Hell Breaks Loose At Ohio GOP Senate Debate

Friday night's GOP Ohio Senate debate got off to a really bonkers start, with Josh Mandel literally shoving his dad bod gut right into Mike Gibbons, mumbling threats and ending with him calling Gibbons a "pussy"

WHILE THE DEBATE WAS ALREADY BEING LIVE STREAMED.

Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel get in each other’s faces at tonight’s GOP #OHSen forum hosted by FreedomWorks.



“You watch what happens,” Mandel says. pic.twitter.com/fQuqfHxXHT — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 18, 2022

This is not an episode of Jerry Springer. It’s tonight’s Ohio Republican Senate debate.



“You’re dealing with the wrong guy,” Mandel says to Gibbons before calling him a “pussy.” pic.twitter.com/AbbyQpwXvu — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) March 18, 2022

Mandel is trying to harness the MAGA Trump Aggrieved Christian White Male Rage, but he continues to fail at it just as badly as he fails at everything else. Twitter mocked him mercilessly:

Ohio white Male rage at it's finest. Mandel is a joke, trying to be big tough scary marine. Gibbons prob twice hus age and did not BUDGE — Ryan (@rcarlsn612) March 18, 2022

The Ohio GOP Senate frontrunners. pic.twitter.com/6y8KqbjF8Z — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) March 18, 2022

“I love Trump most.” “No, I love Trump most!” “No, you’re disloyal to Trump!” “Well, you’re Antifa.” “Oh, yeah? You don’t watch Fox News!” “Do too!” “Do not!” “Do too!” — Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 19, 2022

Too emotional to be elected. And they should smile more. 😉 — justkate (@katezdorf) March 18, 2022

Josh Mandel calling anyone, anywhere a "pussy" just proves we live in the best timeline. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 18, 2022

If I had the misfortune of serving with @JoshMandelOhio, he’d have spent his time in the Corps filling sandbags with an MRE spoon. @votevets https://t.co/j6DMEumRN2 — Matt Stehman 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@MattStehman) March 19, 2022

In typical J.D. Vance poser status, he waits until it ENDS before he stands up to "intervene" to calm things down.

Vance stands up after things are over. 😂 — Kim (@HyattathomeKi) March 18, 2022

A way better option for Ohio is Tim Ryan:

Ohio's next senator should be more focused on cutting workers in on the deal than getting in stupid fights. We cannot let ANY of these people anywhere near the U.S. Senate.



Rush a donation now to help us stop the madness. https://t.co/TNLSYBCKS6 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) March 19, 2022

Ohio, you deserve better.