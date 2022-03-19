All Hell Breaks Loose At Ohio GOP Senate Debate

Friday night's GOP Ohio Senate debate got off to a really bonkers start, with Josh Mandel literally shoving his dad bod gut right into Mike Gibbons, mumbling threats and ending with him calling Gibbons a "pussy"
WHILE THE DEBATE WAS ALREADY BEING LIVE STREAMED.
Clip here:
Mandel is trying to harness the MAGA Trump Aggrieved Christian White Male Rage, but he continues to fail at it just as badly as he fails at everything else. Twitter mocked him mercilessly:
In typical J.D. Vance poser status, he waits until it ENDS before he stands up to "intervene" to calm things down.
A way better option for Ohio is Tim Ryan:
Ohio, you deserve better.