Anti-Choice Lawmaker Loses It On Statehouse Steps

The SAGA of Sue DeLemus is quite a story. It's actually a perfect story of "how we got here," using one Republican lawmaker.

Start off with this week, where Sue got really upset at pro-choice protestors in New Hampshire. She appeared to be yelling "you're murderers" but also “I murdered my own baby!”

She's got some baggage over her own abortion. We're sorry about that. We're not sorry to call her out for her "me but not thee" nonsense.

Local news outlet "Foster's Daily Democrat" (a USA Today outlet) has the story:

"DeLemus also shouted, “I murdered my own baby!” referring to an abortion she had decades ago and has publicly declared her regret about in the past."

And check out this twisted "logic."

...“Just because it's legal, abortion doesn't mean that I did not kill another human being, and that's my stance,” DeLemus said. “That was what the yelling was about. I raised my voice and tried to be loud to be heard by the chanting crowd.”

BUT... Sue has more history than this.

She and her husband bolted from their Episcopal Church in 2005 when the church ordained a gay bishop.

She's up for re-election this year for her part-time legislature job that pays $100 a year. She also bolted from her Episcopal church when they ordained a gay bishop. She's quoted here: https://t.co/aUrVhG4Rsq — Frances Langum 🧶🇺🇦 (@bluegal) May 6, 2022

.

Here she is allying with Orly Taitz in 2011, shouting at officials in her official capacity to remove President Barack Obama's name from the New Hampshire ballot because "born in Kenya."

.

And she called the Pope the "anti-Christ" on her Facebook page.

.

Her husband is in jail for participating in the Bundy Oregon standoff.

Remember: Susan DeLemus is the wife of Jerry Delemus, the onetime N.H. Veterans for Trump co-chair who wound up pleading guilty to felonies (and then withdrawing the plea) for his role in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff.https://t.co/xwSQx3WSPC — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) May 6, 2022

.

And oh look he was the co-chair of the Trump campaign in New Hampshire.

.

And Trump forgot to give him a pardon, even though he was a Trump delegate to the Republican Convention FROM PRISON. So sad.

The NH GOP tells me Jerry DeLemus, currently in jail on federal conspiracy charges, is still a Trump RNC delegatehttps://t.co/OJJgU63C3o — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) May 13, 2016

.

Maybe Trump didn't trust the DeLemus's because of their photo with Ted Cruz? Who they supported first, allegedly?

#GOPDebate Cruz, Trump have ties to Jerry Delemus of the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff against BLM. pic.twitter.com/bfyeaFhUfn — Jamie York (@mediagonebad) March 4, 2016

.

Congratulations, CNN, you brought on this couple as a pair of "average New Hampshire Republican Trump supporters" more than once in 2015-16! Jerry talks a lot in this segment, and Sue at the very end.

.

Maybe she'll be on CNN in this abortion freakout context. We hope, rather than expect, CNN to come clean about pretending repeatedly that she was just an "average voter" during the 2016 campaign.

.

Sue DeLemus has now made her Twitter account private.

Jesu Christi she's an elected office holder with PROTECTED TWEETS? Who does that? pic.twitter.com/ZZoOKy78DH — Frances Langum 🧶🇺🇦 (@bluegal) May 6, 2022

.

The end, for now.