Walgreens Clerk Refuses To Sell Condoms To Whore Of Babylon

Just kidding, she was a nice married lady on vacation with her husband. Not that there's anything wrong with being a whore of Babylon!
By Susie MadrakJuly 11, 2022

NOTE: The lady in the video is not the lady in question, I just thought it tied in thematically.

Welcome to Walgreens, where every employee's faith determines what you can buy! Via Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Pentz and her husband, Nate, drove to a particularly beautiful stretch of Wisconsin over the July 4th weekend. She'd forgotten her oral contraceptives back home in Minneapolis, so they pulled up to a drug store in Hayward and she headed inside to pick up a box of condoms and some other items.

"Oh, I can't sell those to you," she remembers a clerk named John telling her as she stepped up to the register with her purchases.

Confused, she gestured to the aisle where she'd picked up the box. Maybe John thought she'd carried in merchandise from another retailer into this Walgreens? That would have made more sense than his actual explanation.

"Well, we can sell that to you," he clarified. "But I will not, because of my faith."

Oh, his FAITH.

"I told him, 'That's none of your business,' " she said. "He said, 'Well I'm sorry, this is what my faith demands.' "

"You're not sorry," she remembers telling him, as a line of customers backed up behind her.

"I was the only woman in the store at the time," she said. "It was a very lonely moment."

The clerk waved his manager over, as Pentz waited with her perfectly legal purchases that were none of his business. He offered to ring up everything that wasn't a condom. She declined.

So the clerk asked his manager to ring him completely out of the register, to avoid any digital contact with a condom, Pentz said, and walked away with a smirk.

Oh dear oh dear.

Asked for comment, Walgreen Co. responded: "Our company policy allows team members to step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection and refer the transaction to a fellow team member or manager who will complete the customer's request."

I have a Moral Objection to Walgreen's not giving her the GODDAMN CONDOMS and will not be shopping there. So sick of this Christianist theocracy dominating a SECULAR NATION with their bullsh*t.

If you get your prescriptions at Walgreens, and you have another option, I suggest you move them. After all, you never know when someone's faith will get between you and your healthcare -- as many women are finding out now.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue