Walgreens Clerk Refuses To Sell Condoms To Whore Of Babylon

Welcome to Walgreens, where every employee's faith determines what you can buy! Via Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Pentz and her husband, Nate, drove to a particularly beautiful stretch of Wisconsin over the July 4th weekend. She'd forgotten her oral contraceptives back home in Minneapolis, so they pulled up to a drug store in Hayward and she headed inside to pick up a box of condoms and some other items. "Oh, I can't sell those to you," she remembers a clerk named John telling her as she stepped up to the register with her purchases. Confused, she gestured to the aisle where she'd picked up the box. Maybe John thought she'd carried in merchandise from another retailer into this Walgreens? That would have made more sense than his actual explanation. "Well, we can sell that to you," he clarified. "But I will not, because of my faith."

Oh, his FAITH.

"I told him, 'That's none of your business,' " she said. "He said, 'Well I'm sorry, this is what my faith demands.' " "You're not sorry," she remembers telling him, as a line of customers backed up behind her. "I was the only woman in the store at the time," she said. "It was a very lonely moment." The clerk waved his manager over, as Pentz waited with her perfectly legal purchases that were none of his business. He offered to ring up everything that wasn't a condom. She declined. So the clerk asked his manager to ring him completely out of the register, to avoid any digital contact with a condom, Pentz said, and walked away with a smirk.

Oh dear oh dear.

Asked for comment, Walgreen Co. responded: "Our company policy allows team members to step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection and refer the transaction to a fellow team member or manager who will complete the customer's request."

I have a Moral Objection to Walgreen's not giving her the GODDAMN CONDOMS and will not be shopping there. So sick of this Christianist theocracy dominating a SECULAR NATION with their bullsh*t.

If you get your prescriptions at Walgreens, and you have another option, I suggest you move them. After all, you never know when someone's faith will get between you and your healthcare -- as many women are finding out now.

I got an automated call from the pharmacy that my refill of methotrexate was denied. It treats my autoimmune disease. It can also be used as an abortifacient drug. I don’t have a uterus but #AbortionBan affect me too. — Jennifer Crow🌻 (@JenMichelleCrow) July 2, 2022

After 2 pharmacies refused to fill my methotrexate rx, I am now getting a message from my rheumatologists office that they won’t be prescribing methotrexate for me anymore bc it’s an abortifacient. This is a life saving drug for me. Failing to understand the pro life logic here. — 🦋 (@sadgorlzai) July 4, 2022