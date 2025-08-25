Donald's Newest 'A Lot Of People Are Saying' Remark Is Absolute Bullsh*t

Trump is fond of using the d-word, and he did it again while taking questions about his military takeover of Washington, DC, which is yet another authoritarian move of this president's. Trump, of course, suggested that his military takeover would expand to other Democratic cities.

“As you know, Chicago is a killing field right now, and they don’t acknowledge it,” Trump said, referring to Democrats who don’t want Trump to send troops into their city. “They say, ‘We don’t need him! Freedom! Freedom! He’s a dictator! He’s a dictator!’”

“A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator,” Trump said before claiming he doesn’t want a dictatorship. “I’m not a dictator,” he said. “I’m a man with common sense and a smart person.”

Fact check: His diapers are on fire.

Even though there has been a fierce backlash to his military takeover of Democratic cities, the loofah-faced shit-gibbon insisted that his authoritarian move is popular. Somehow his pudding-brain compared it to debates over transgender athletes.

"This is another 'men in women's sports' things," claimed.

"I think the Democrats better get smart," Trump said. "Politically, I hope they don't, but actually, in terms of love for the country, I hope they do, because it would be good to work together."

At one point, Trump said, “They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honor. I like Europe. And I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders.”

Oh, and this happened, too:

He mixed up Wes Moore, brilliant Governor of Maryland, decorated vet, Rhodes Scholar... with Tim Scott, moron hack maga stooge boot-licking Senator from South Carolina (former VP hopeful who didn't even get a cabinet nom from his boss). Because they're both black. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger.bsky.social) 2025-08-25T16:48:36.252Z

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in:

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again and again: We don’t have kings or wannabe dictators in America, and I don’t intend to bend the knee to one. https://t.co/7v8MK1eN5s — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 25, 2025

The Hill reported in 2024 that Kamala Harris was lying when she suggested that Trump would use the military against his political opponents and American citizens. To the author, Derek Hunter, fuck you. Washington, D.C., is now occupied, and Trump is now targeting Chicago.