Recycled Lead From U.S. Car Batteries Is Poisoning People Around The World

The auto industry wants people to see sparkling factories turning reclaimed lead into batteries for Ford, Toyota, GM and the rest. But in Africa’s lead recycling capital, reality looks very different.
By Susie MadrakNovember 29, 2025

We never learn. We don't really solve wnvironmental problems, we simply deflect them onto poor and helpless populations. Via the New York Times:

With every breath, people inhale invisible lead particles and absorb them into their bloodstream. The metal seeps into their brains, wreaking havoc on their nervous systems. It damages livers and kidneys. Toddlers ingest the dust by crawling across floors, playgrounds and backyards, then putting their hands in their mouths.

Lead is an essential element in car batteries. But mining and processing it is expensive. So companies have turned to recycling as a cheaper, seemingly sustainable source of this hazardous metal.

As the United States tightened regulations on lead processing to protect Americans over the past three decades, finding domestic lead became a challenge. So the auto industry looked overseas to supplement its supply. In doing so, car and battery manufacturers pushed the health consequences of lead recycling onto countries where enforcement is lax, testing is rare and workers are desperate for jobs.

Seventy people living near and working in factories around Ogijo volunteered to have their blood tested by The New York Times and The Examination, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates global health. Seven out of 10 had harmful levels of lead. Every worker had been poisoned.

More than half the children tested in Ogijo had levels that could cause lifelong brain damage.

The auto industry will tell you the car battery is a perfect example of recycling in action. Here's the part they prefer you not see: the lead poisoning of entire villages around the world to produce lead used to make batteries in the US and other rich countries
Lead recycling for automobile batteries in Europe and North America is poisoning many in Africa.

A recycler that used green practices folded because its costs were too high.

New colonialism: shift environmental problems to developing countries

