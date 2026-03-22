New Book: 'Wake The Bear'

A fascinating tale on trauma, loss, survival, and how art helped save a life.
New Book: 'Wake The Bear'
Credit: Leslie Gelb/Instagram
By John AmatoMarch 22, 2026

Author Leslie Gelb has published the extraordinary memoirs of Christopher Robert Liles, called "Wake The Bear."

This half-Irish, half-Lakota Sioux passed through 35 foster homes, did two hellish tours in Vietnam in the 60s, was in prison, made a prison break, joined a notorious motorcycle gang, and then became a self-taught artist who eventually turned his life around.

Leslie is a very talented and creative person who has been a wonderful friend of mine for over 40 years.

Check it out.

You won't be disappointed

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