New Book: 'Wake The Bear'

Author Leslie Gelb has published the extraordinary memoirs of Christopher Robert Liles, called "Wake The Bear."
This half-Irish, half-Lakota Sioux passed through 35 foster homes, did two hellish tours in Vietnam in the 60s, was in prison, made a prison break, joined a notorious motorcycle gang, and then became a self-taught artist who eventually turned his life around.
Leslie is a very talented and creative person who has been a wonderful friend of mine for over 40 years.
Check it out.
You won't be disappointed
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